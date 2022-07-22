Diverse Fans

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has released the first of three planned videos seeking to illustrate the Country genre's multicultural fans and their listening habits. The video series will take a more focused look at findings from CMA's 2021 Multicultural Audience Opportunities research study.

The CMA is releasing the short videos in the hope of inspiring ways the industry can connect with its diverse fans. CMA members can log on and watch the first installment, "Country Music Multicultural Listeners: Core And Casual Fans," here.

