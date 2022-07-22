New Suite

GEN MEDIA PARTNERS has launched a new unified turnkey platform for small-to-medium market radio stations, RADIO RESOURCES. The platform combines programming and content workflow, 24/7 formats, IT and cybersecurity, sales, research, back office operations, and other elements from various vendors into a single suite available as a bundle or as individual elements via cash, barter, or a combination thereof.

Dir./Products and Services ALEX QUINTERO said, “Until now, radio station owners and operators had to deal with multiple providers and retrofit the pieces together. The RADIO RESOURCES toolkit offers broadcasters one central point of contact and stewardship for a wide array of products and services, streamlined across critical departments to deliver a more efficient, productive, and seamless experience. Accountability, quality control, and customer service are enhanced, and owners and operators are free to focus on revenue and growing their business.”

“RADIO RESOURCES will continue to grow and expand as a full service solutions provider for radio broadcasters,” added QUINTERO. “We’re the only company that can aggregate such a broad range of radio products and services and provide this level of multi-resource support because our independent standing gives us the freedom to seek out the best providers to service our radio clients.”

Reach QUINTERO at info@RadioResources.com or (212) 380-9323.

« see more Net News