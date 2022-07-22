Teaming With The Fader

Social music creation platform BANDLAB is partnering with THE FADER to give a fresh platform to emerging artists. Starting this summer and running through the end of 2023, THE FADER will select one artist each quarter from BANDLAB OPPORTUNITIES via REVERBNATION for editorial coverage.

The feature will be posted on TheFADER.com’s homepage for 24 hours and will be pushed on The FADER’s social media, as well as appearing in The FADER’s daily newsletter.

U.S.-born NIGERIAN afropop/afrobeat musician DUNCAN DANIELS has been chosen for the first feature, which will be published today.

THE FADER co-CEO JON COHEN commented, “THE FADER has been built on helping to expose the best of emerging music and tell the stories of who is next in music. No platform offers the tools, community and opportunity for young artists the way BANDLAB does. We are excited to partner with BANDLAB and help to amplify and bring more attention to the great music being made through their platform."

In addition to the editorial coverage, BANDLAB artists can submit their music directly to other industry decision-makers for consideration including venue and festival bookings, film and TV syncs, brand programs, and exposure to record labels.

Added BANDLAB CEO/Co-Founder MENG RU KUOK, “We are pleased to partner with industry-respected music platform THE FADER to bring editorial coverage to artists selected through BANDLAB OPPORTUNITIES via REVERBNATION. Some of the leading names in music have been featured in their magazine, and we’re excited to see what this opportunity offers BANDLAB artists in their journey.”

