Haskell

EDDIE HASKELL departed his position as VP/Operations and Programming for MAX MEDIA OF HAMPTON ROADS on FRIDAY (7/22). The five-station cluster includes Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE), R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVHT (100.5 THE VIBE), Classic Hits WVBW (92.9 THE WAVE), Sports WVSP (94.1 ESPN) and Business Talk WGH-A-W265EF (MONEY TALK 1310 and 100.9)/VIRGINIA BEACH.

HASKELL joined the company in 2020, where his job encompassed Brand Manager and afternoon host duties for WGH-F (NET NEWS 3/17/20).

A veteran programmer, HASKELL previously was SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA’s nine-station FORT COLLINS, CO cluster. Prior programming positions include KYGO/DENVER, CUMULUS/ALBUQUERQUE and WYCD/DETROIT.

HASKSELL told ALL ACCESS, "I enjoyed my two years with MAX MEDIA and I wish everyone the very best. While I am looking for my next programming opportunity, there are plenty of great beaches and things to do in the TIDEWATER area, so I intend to take full advantage of my wonderful surroundings during this search."

Reach him here, or at (505) 417-8692.

No word yet on a replacement for HASKELL.

