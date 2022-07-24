2022 Inductees Announced

THE MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS has announced nine new inductees into the RADIO HALL OF FAME for 2022, who will be honored at the in-person induction ceremony TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1st at CHICAGO's RADISSON BLU AQUA HOTEL.

The inductees include:

MARY DYSON (radio executive)

LON HELTON ("Country Countdown USA")

ELLEN K (KOST-FM LOS ANGELES)

BROADWAY BILL LEE (WCBS-FM NEW YORK)

WALT "BABY" LOVE ("Gospel Traxx")

CAROL MILLER (WAXQ-FM NEW YORK)

CHRIS "MAD DOG" RUSSO (SIRIUSXM)

JEFF SMULYAN (EMMIS COMMUNICATION President/CEO)

SUZYN WALDMAN (NEW YORK YANKEES Radio Network WFAN-A/F NEW YORK)

Tickets are on sale now here.

Six inductees were determined by a voting participant panel comprised of more than 800 industry professionals and three inductees were voted on by the RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINATING COMMITTEE. The confidential ballot was conducted by VOTEM.COM and overseen by MILLER KAPLAN's ANDREW ROSEN.

RHOF Co-Chair KRAIG T. KITCHIN commented, “Congratulations to each member of the 2022 class of inductees. Our forthcoming inductees have made a wonderful impact on the lives of their listeners and our industry. We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate their respective careers and honor them with an induction to the Radio Hall of Fame”.

Co-Chair DENNIS GREEN added, remarked: “It is an honor to induct nine worthy individuals to the RADIO HALL OF FAME. This year was our highest voter participation ever and the radio industry picked an amazing, diverse class of broadcasters and executives that we are proud to call HALL OF FAMERS. These individuals have made a lasting impact on this amazing industry, cementing their place as part of the legacy that makes radio special.”

