New PD

Former UNIVISION RADIO VP/Content FERNANDO A. PÉREZ has been named PD of Spanish Hits WUMR (RUMBA 106.1)/PHILADELPHIA. PÉREZ, most recently a consultant, was with UNIVISION for two stints, in 2006-2011 and again 2012 through 2016; he has also worked for CBS RADIO, RADIO ONE, SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, and BIG CITY RADIO.

iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “It's a privilege for us to be able to add a programmer with FERNANDO’s expertise to our team here in PHILLY. His incredible level of knowledge is exactly what we need to not only help grow RUMBA, but to also utilize as a resource within our cluster.”

“FERNANDO is a programming scientist, a formidable talent coach and carries extensive expertise in very competitive markets,” said iHEARTLATINO SVP/Programming PJ GONZALEZ. “He is someone who welcomes challenges and will definitely go down as one of the best in the business in PHILADELPHIA radio market history.”

“I’m thrilled to have the exciting opportunity to join the newly launched RUMBA 106.1 and participate in this opportunity from iHEARTMEDIA to serve one of the fastest-growing Hispanic populations in the country,” said PÉREZ. “I’m honored and grateful to be part of the talented team at iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA and iHEARTLATINO.”

