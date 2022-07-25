Back On

ADELE’s LAS VEGAS residency, "WEEKENDS WITH ADELE," is back beginning in NOVEMBER. The residency was originally scheduled to start JANUARY 21st but was postponed indefinitely at the last minute due to COVID-19 related production delays.

All previously postponed shows have been rescheduled beginning NOVEMBER 18th at CAESARS PALACE. In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, 8 new shows have been added. The residency is now scheduled to run from NOVEMBER 18, 2022 through MARCH 25, 2023.

Fans who had previously held tickets to the postponed shows or were waitlisted will be given priority in purchasing tickets. More information on tickets and eligibility is available through TICKETMASTER.





