ABC Audio Ups Josh Cohan To Dir./Podcast Programming
by Perry Michael Simon
July 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM (PT)
ABC AUDIO has promoted Mgr./Digital Audio JOSH COHAN to Dir./Podcast Programming. COHAN has been with ABC NEWS RADIO since a 2007 internship and moved from producing and engineering radio to producing podcasts along the way.
ABC AUDIO VP LIZ ALESSE, in an email to staff, said, "JOSH has grown into a true student of the podcast industry. His grasp of its intricacies and unique drivers of growth in the podcast space make him a natural fit for this position. JOSH will partner closely with the executive producer of podcast programming, who will lead our creative teams. We will begin a search to fill that position soon.
"I can’t wait to watch our podcast business continue to grow and see what the future holds for our award-winning and talented team."