Cohan (Photo: Michael Le Brecht II / ABC)

ABC AUDIO has promoted Mgr./Digital Audio JOSH COHAN to Dir./Podcast Programming. COHAN has been with ABC NEWS RADIO since a 2007 internship and moved from producing and engineering radio to producing podcasts along the way.

ABC AUDIO VP LIZ ALESSE, in an email to staff, said, "JOSH has grown into a true student of the podcast industry. His grasp of its intricacies and unique drivers of growth in the podcast space make him a natural fit for this position. JOSH will partner closely with the executive producer of podcast programming, who will lead our creative teams. We will begin a search to fill that position soon.

"I can’t wait to watch our podcast business continue to grow and see what the future holds for our award-winning and talented team."

