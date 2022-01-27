Chiang

RED STREET RECORDS VP of Radio Promotions & Artist Development JOHNNY CHIANG, who recently accepted a new job with PANDORA (NET NEWS 6/27), has slightly adjusted his timeline for leaving the label. He will now depart on JULY 29th, and join PANDORA in the newly-created position of Sr. Dir./Country Programming, effective AUGUST 16th.

He originally was to have started at PANDORA TODAY (7/25).

