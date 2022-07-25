Frick (Photo: Twitter)

MNRK MUSIC GROUP (MNRK) has tapped MICHAEL FRICK as its new VP/Creative Services, for its Music Department. He is based in LOS ANGELES and will report to MARIA ALONTE, MNRK’s SVP/Music Department. In this new role, FRICK will work with brand partnerships and synchs for MNRK’s Music Dept. He will handle day-to-day synch activity for artists and writers in MNRK’s global group in the advertising/brand marketing space. In addition, he will be working alongside the Music Supervision team, providing creative services to brands as a music strategist/ consultant.

In the past, FRICK has worked with brands and creative content teams on music strategy and supervision throughout his career. As a former music journalist, he speaks the complex language of branding, advertising, integrated TV, and web3.

ALONTE said, “MICHAEL continues to be one of the most respected talents in music curation and strategy in the brand space. With MICHAEL on board, our music department is even better equipped to be the music solution for any visual media need. We are thrilled he has joined our team!”

FRICK added, “I’ve always admired the way MARIA and the MRNK team advocate for their artists. With the continued proliferation of media platforms, there are more opportunities than ever for music discovery and more touchpoints for artists and brands to tell their stories. The MNRK Music Department is dedicated to helping our artist and brand clients come together to design high-level creative solutions built on rights-driven strategies.”





