Syndicated TV talk show host TAMRON HALL has joined the Board of Directors of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION (NABLF) and will also serve as Industry Ambassador for the organization.

"I am so excited to help the NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION continue its mission of attracting and developing the next generation of innovative broadcast executives,” said HALL. “More than ever, we need to ensure that the broadcast industry has a pipeline of future leaders that reflect our diverse audiences. It's been an honor to work with the FOUNDATION in the past and I look forward to furthering this work as a member of the Board."

“TAMRON HALL exemplifies the values of NABLF through her commitment to service, advocacy and diversity,” said NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION Pres. MICHELLE DUKE. “Her strong record of public service and leadership makes her uniquely qualified to serve as a champion for the FOUNDATION and for broadcasting. We look forward to her partnership and working with her to make our industry better.”

