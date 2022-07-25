Competion To Find Next Global Girl Group

JYP ENTERTAINMENT, REPUBLIC RECORDS and FEDERAL FILMS have partnered to launch the first competition series entitled A2K for rising talent in the UNITED STATES and CANADA to compete and become a part of the next global girl group.

A2K will implement the K-Pop idol training model, formula, and discipline into a Western framework, channeling the core elements of music, fashion, talent, and fans. The series will be spearheaded by JYP ENTERTAINMENT Founder and Chairman J.Y. PARK and REPUBLIC RECORDS Founder and Chief Executive MONTE LIPMAN. The all-girl supergroup comprised through A2K will partner with both JYP ENTERTAINMENT and REPUBLIC RECORDS for all future music releases.

In-person auditions will be held in five cities in the States: ATLANTA (SEPTEMBER 10th) – CHICAGO (SEPTEMBER 14th) – NYC (SEPTEMBER 17th & 18th) – DALLAS (SEPTEMBER 20th) – LA (SEPTEMBER 23rd–25th ) and will be chosen to bootcamp in LOS ANGELES. The semifinalists will be flown to JYP ENTERTAINMENT headquarters in KOREA where they will undergo intensive training from K-Pop’s top executives, choreographers, and producers. Finally, the winners will be chosen to comprise this supergroup.

LIPMAN said, ”JY PARK remains an icon and pioneer of K-Pop Music. His impact in the music community and popular culture continues to resonate on an extraordinary level. Applying JYP’s values and curation with American artists will give us the opportunity to create an International Super Group for today’s marketplace.”

J.Y. PARK added, "This is the biggest project ever for me and JYP ENTERTAINMENT. Making an American artist through the K-pop system. Not only because AMERICA is the biggest market in the world, but because I started this company based on an American model which is MOTOWN records. I was so inspired by how they developed their artists. We just took it to another level, making it into a system. A system where we find raw talents and give them a perfect training system where they learn all things that are required to grow into a true artist/ performer/ leader. And 25 years later, to go back into the market where I got the idea from is truly unbelievable."

Audition information can be found here as it becomes available.





