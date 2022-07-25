Roper

NEUHOFF MEDIA Country WDZQ (95Q)/DECATUR, IL has hired TONEE ROPER as APD and host of the “95Q Morning Wake-Up" show.

ROPER joins 95Q from middays on sister Hot AC WXAJ (99-7 THE MIX)SPRINGFIELD, IL. Prior to that, she worked at iHEARTMEDIA/ST. LOUIS as on-air talent for nine years.

The station's former morning host, BRITTNEY CAMPBELL, departed on MAY 20th for a new position outside of the radio industry after nearly seven years in the business in various dayparts.

