Fisher

Longtime BELL MEDIA News-Talk CJAD-A/MONTREAL host DAVE FISHER died JULY 20th of a heart attack at 71.

FISHER hosted at CJAD for 32 years until his 2016 retirement; he was best known for hosting a weekly trivia show. He previously hosted on stations in PETERBOROUGH, ON; OTTAWA; and WINNIPEG before arriving at CJAD in 1984.

