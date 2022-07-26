Burgess

MARSHAL BURGESS has been named iHEARTMEDIA/PORTLAND Market President. BURGESS will report to iHEARTMEDIA MULTIPLATFORM GROUP DIVISION and BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK President TONY COLES.

COLES said, “It has been incredible to witness MARSHAL’s growth and success over the years. Few leaders bring the kind of experience, integrity, and vision that he brings to the table. We look forward to him building upon our history of success in PORTLAND.”

BURGESS added, “I’ve spent my entire life in PORTLAND, and grew up listening to Z100, not to mention many seasons listening to the BLAZERS on KEX. The support and positive energy I’ve received from TONY COLES and the entire team here have been unbelievable. I’m very excited for the future and am truly humbled by the opportunity.”

The PORTLAND radio veteran has been with iHEARTMEDIA for 25 years, starting out as an Account Executive in 1997, then being named LSM in 2003, before being elevated to GSM in 2005, VP/Sales in 2015, then SVP/Sales in 2018. He began his career at CBS RADIO in 1996.

The cluster includes News-Talk KEX-A, Sports KPOJ-A (RIP CITY RADIO 620), Top 40 KKRZ (Z100), Rock KFBW (105.9 THE BREW), AC KKCW (K103), Classic Hits KLTH (106.7 THE EAGLE), Top 40/Rhythmic KXJM (JAM'N 107.5), and Alternative KKRZ-HD2-K272EL (ALT 102.3).

