Patty Steele

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO will honor PATTY STEELE, co-host of the WCBS/NEW YORK Morning Drive with SCOTT SHANNON, as the recipient of the eighth annual 2022 MIW AIRBLAZER AWARD.

The award arose from an alliance between MIW and MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP, selected, as is tradition, by the prior year’s recipient, recognized for her dedication and contributions to the broadcast industry and to the communities she serves. This year's honor will be presented to STEELE, during the MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP, on THURSDAY, AUGUST 18th, at SWISSOTEL CHICAGO. To register for 2022 MSBC, go here.

STEELE has worked with some of radio's most iconic on-air figures such as ELVIS DURAN, SCOTT SHANNON, DANNY BONADUCE and JOHN LANDER at some of the best-known stations in the U.S., including NEW YORK's Z100; WPLJ, WOR and currently at CBS-FM and WCBS (NEWSRADIO 880).

Said STEELE, “I can't tell you how proud and delighted I am to be chosen as this year's recipient of the AIRBLAZER AWARD. My passion for radio and for the young women coming up in this business make this a truly special honor.”

MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF added, "It’s such a privilege to be the conduit for this very special award recognizing top on-air talent. PATTY STEELE is a wonderful talent and an even better human."

2021 MIW AIRBLAZER DEDE McGUIRE, host of the nationally syndicated "DEDE In The Morning" commented, “PATTY has worked on some of the most successful radio shows alongside some of the biggest names in our industry, but it is her voice, her humor, and insights that were key to the successes of these shows on some of the country’s most legendary stations. So many of us in the industry admire her ability to always be the best and work through difficult times both personally and professionally. She always comes out on top.”

In addition to DEDE, previous MIW AIRPLAZER AWARD winners include ANGELA YEE (2020), KELLIE RASBERRY (2019), MERCEDES MARTINEZ (2018), ROULA CHRISTIE (2017), ANGIE MARTINEZ (2016), and ELLEN K (2015).

