Mix 104.1: Marconi Finalist

AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1)/BOSTON has been added to the list of nominees for the 2022 NAB MARCONI RADIO AWARDS for MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR after inadvertently being left off the list. COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WALR (KISS 1-04.1)/ATLANTA, which is a 2022 MARCONI nominee for URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR, remains in contention for MAJOR MARKET STATION, despite some reports to the contrary.

The other nominees in the MAJOR MARKET category remain KTCK-AM/DALLAS-FT. WORTH; WMMJ-FM/WASHINGTON, DC; WSB-AM/ATLANTA; and WTOP-FM/WASHINGTON, DC.

The MARCONI winners will be announced at the NAB SHOW in NEW YORK on OCTOBER 19.

