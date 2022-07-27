Future (Photo: From Video For “Wait For U")

FUTURE has been recognized by the RIAA in observance of over 95 million units certified over his career to date. The FREEBANDZ/EPIC RECORDS artist was honored at an event at SOHO HOUSE MIAMI BEACH, with RIAA COO MICHELE BALLANTYNE and EPIC RECORDS Chairwoman & CEO SYLVIA RHONE presenting him with plaques commemorating the milestone as well as Gold Records for his album, "I Never Like You" and the single "Puffin On Zootiez" and a double-Platinum award for the single "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS.

BALLANTYNE said, "We’re thrilled to celebrate that FUTURE now has 95 million RIAA certified units spanning 9 albums and 68 separate singles! He’s in an elite group -- very few artists have achieved this level of success in the history of our nearly 65-year-old program. Congratulations to FUTURE and his incredible EPIC RECORDS and FREEBANDZ teams!"





L-R: Rhone, Future, Ballantyne, Epic EVP/Head of A&R Ezekiel Lewis, Epic EVP/GM Rick Sackheim (Photo: Alfonso Duran @alfonsodrn)

