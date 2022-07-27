January 28 & 29, 2023, In Mumbai

LOLLAPALOOZA is expanding its global reach with the addition of LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA, JANUARY 28th-29th, 2023, In MUMBAI. It will be the first time the world-class festival will take place on Asian shores, with a full 2 days of music across four stages as well as innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and more.

With the addition of LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA, the global brand has grown to eight countries on four continents, including the UNITED STATES, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and SWEDEN.

LOLLAPALOOZA founder PERRY FARRELL said, “The music of INDIA is transcendental, it draws our spirits East. LOLLAPALOOZA is an instrument for unity, peace, and education, utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground.”

Partner, C3 Presents CHARLIE WALKER added, “LOLLAPALOOZA has always been about exploring boundaries, musically and geographically. We are excited to introduce fans to an entirely new festival experience that has been a significant rite of passage for millions of music fans around the world for more than three decades."

Founder & CEO, BOOKMYSHOW, ASHISH HEMRAJANI added, “BOOKMYSHOW is proud to bring LOLLAPALOOZA to INDIA – making it the 8th country and the 4th continent to do so. With a mix of some stellar Indian talent and global artists coming together on the same stage, we expect nothing short of magic."

A complete lineup and ticket information will be released soon.

