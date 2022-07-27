Stach

In this week's 'Beyond The 615' Column, ALL ACCESS' TODD STACH shares some insight for content creators in this two-part series. Part one is all about the art of including without excluding.



STACH commented, "Every radio station, show, podcast, or even video channel has a target consumer in mind. One challenge is learning how to connect with one person versus an 'everyone' approach. Another challenge is trying to figure out how to NOT exclude someone who’s not necessarily in the target audience. The key is learning to be inclusive without excluding anyone, especially if your goal is to build mass appeal and grow an audience in different age ranges."



See the practical example he shares and figure out how to implement this idea into your show here.

