James A. Muhammad (Photo/Tony Santucci)

The UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA has appointed public broadcasting executive JAMES A. MUHAMMAD as Pres. and CEO, effective SEPTEMBER 12th.

MUHAMMAD is currently Pres. and CEO of LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA, which serves CHICAGO and Northwest INDIANA. In his new role, MUHAMMAD is tasked with expanding outreach to diverse audiences throughout CALIFORNIA through its broadcasts on Classical KUSC/LOS ANGELES and Non-Commercial KDFC/SAN FRANCISCO, streaming services, websites, social media, YOUTUBE channel, and live events.

USC SVP/University Relations SAM GARRISON said, "JAMES is a highly accomplished public media executive with a lifelong passion for classical music. He engages audiences with meaningful, innovative programming together with a steadfast commitment to community partnerships. We are so glad that JAMES will be leading USC RADIO GROUP forward into its next era."

MUHAMMAD said, "It is an honor to be selected as USC RADIO GROUP’s next president. The organization’s mission aligns perfectly with my personal beliefs and how I was raised. I am the proud son of a music educator, choral music director and organist whom I watched share the majesty and transformative power of classical music freely. It’s the mission of Classical CALIFORNIA to do the same. I’m so excited to be part of that."

