June '22 Ratings & Spring '22 Books

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '22 Ratings arrive TODAY for CHATTANOOGA, HUNTSVILLE released TODAY and SPRING '22 Books for ATLANTIC CITY-CAPE MAY, AUGUSTA, GA, FLORENCE-MUSCLE SHOALS, AL, FT. WAYNE, LEXINGTON-FAYETTE, MUNCIE-MARION, IN, ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, SUSSEX, NJ, TRENTON, and WORCESTER. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming TUESDAY AUGUST 2nd, JUNE '22 Ratings for JACKSON, MS, and SPRING '22 Books for CHEYENNE, WY, FT. COLLINS-GREELEY, CO, MODESTO,, MORRISTOWN, NJ, OXNARD-VENTURA, PALM SPRINGS, SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, SANTA BARBARA, CA, SANTA MARIA-LOMPOC, CA, SOUTH BEND, IN, and VICTOR VALLEY.

« see more Net News