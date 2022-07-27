Foster

GWEN FOSTER recently departed STONE COUNTRY RECORDS, where she was its PHOENIX-based Dir./Promotion. FOSTER joined sister company BROWN SELLERS BROWN MANAGEMENT in JULY of 2021 as Dir./West Coast Promotion and Marketing, and shifted to her most recent role in JANUARY.

FOSTER is a 25-plus-year industry veteran, previously served as Dir./West and Southwest Promotion for AARON WATSON's BIG LABEL RECORDS. Prior positions include Dir. Midwest Promotion for THIRTY TIGERS and West Coast Promotion for I.R.S/CAPITOL RECORDS, AVERAGE JOE RECORDS and TREEHOUSE RECORDS, as well as an extensive radio background.

She is on the hunt for her next opportunity. Reach out to her here, or by phone at (480) 495-2209.

