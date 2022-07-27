Not A Fan Of ZoneCasting

The NAB's fight against the proposal at the FCC to allow geotargeted programming on FM boosters using GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS' "ZoneCasting" platform got some ammunition from ALPHA MEDIA, which filed ex parte comments purporting to break out the cost of the technology and alleging that "it is simply inconceivable that a smaller station, or stations serving smaller markets, would be able to afford to deploy ZoneCasting."

In the comments, submitted as a letter from Pres./CEO BOB PROFFITT and Corporate Dir./Engineering MIKE EVERHART, ALPHA offered a breakdown of the costs incurred for a test at Rock WIIL/UNION GROVE-KENOSHA-RACINE, WI, which ALPHA acquired in FEBRUARY 2016. The costs, stated in 2015 dollars, included upfront infrastructure costs of $51,000 ($16,000 for site acquisition, $32,000 for equipment installation, $3,000 in FCC fees), plus annual recurring costs of $59,200 per year including rent, electricity, and internet or telephone feeds. ALPHA also suggested that costs for rent and booster equipment may be higher than stated and would be multiplied by the number of boosters required in a particular market.

"When you look at the data," ALPHA asserts, "GBS’s claims that ZoneCasting will greatly benefit smaller stations or stations in smaller markets simply don’t add up. Moreover, it is highly unlikely the reduced advertising rates that stations will charge for geo-targeted ads will be a boon to the bottom line. No reasonable broadcaster is going to mortgage its future (whether to a bank or to GBS in a vendor financing scheme) for the opportunity to sell cheaper ads."

