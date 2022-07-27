Muhammad (Photo: Lakeshore Public Media)

NORTHWEST INDIANA PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk WLPR (LAKESHORE PUBLIC RADIO)/MERRILLVILLE, IN and PBS affiliate WYIN-TV (LAKESHORE PBS)/GARY, IN Pres./CEO JAMES A. MUHAMMAD has been named President of the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA's USC RADIO GROUP, including Classical KUSC/LOS ANGELES and KDFC/SAN FRANCISCO. MUHAMMAD, a longtime public radio executive with stops at BRADLEY UNIVERSITY's WCBU/PEORIA and WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, will start his new position in mid-SEPTEMBER.

USC SVP/University Relations SAMUEL GARRISON said, “JAMES is a highly accomplished public media executive with a lifelong passion for classical music. He engages audiences with meaningful, innovative programming together with a steadfast commitment to community partnerships. We are so glad that JAMES will be leading USC RADIO GROUP forward into its next era.”

MUHAMMAD said, “It is an honor to be selected as USC RADIO GROUP’s next president. The organization’s mission aligns perfectly with my personal beliefs and how I was raised. I am the proud son of a music educator, choral music director, and organist whom I watched share the majesty and transformative power of classical music freely. It’s the mission of CLASSICAL CALIFORNIA to do the same. I’m so excited to be part of that.”

