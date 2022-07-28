Pat Mellon Needs Your Help

Longtime radio personality PAT MELLON is in a tough spot and could use your help. He’s set up a GOFUNDME page and writes:

“My name is PAT MELLON and i have an 11 year-old daughter who lives in LOS ANGELES with my ex. My mother recently had a heart attack in FLORIDA, so I've been living out of a suitcase for 2.5 years, flying to TAMPA every 3 weeks to do my mom's laundry and fill her fridge, and back to L.A. to see my daughter. It's not ideal, but I'd do it again and again for my kid and for my mom.

“My immune system was compromised 5 years ago when i was diagnosed with Stage 4 Squamous Cell Carcinoma - essentially, cancer accompanied by a tumor on my tongue, so I've been wearing a mask on all of the flights I've been taking. A lot of flights. LAX to TPA. TPA to LAX. Sometimes it's cheaper to fly to TAMPA out of LAS VEGAS, so occasionally I take a bus to LAS from LAX ($35) and then fly to TPA.

“I have been saving money by not renting cars and just using the METRO and UBER, and I've been staying in hostels in L.A .when i come to see my daughter. But it's become financially impossible to maintain. I didn't win the $810 million lottery last night, so here I am. I'm stranded at LAX again, mid-odyssey.”

Check out PAT's GOFUNDME page.

« see more Net News