With RAY DIDINGER's retirement on MAY 29th (NET NEWS 5/9), AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA is bringing in PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER columnist MIKE SIELSKI and WIP fill-in host JODY MCDONALD to co-host weekend shows with GLEN MACNOW. SIELSKI will host the SATURDAY edition of the 10a-1p (ET) show, while MCDONALD, who co-hosted with MACNOW on WIP years ago, will be on the SUNDAY version.

"I wanted someone new and different," said MACNOW in a report by the station. "I wanted someone with strong opinions. I wanted someone who could craft arguments...I want someone who creates content, outside of here... And I wanted somebody in the loop. The SATURDAY show will now be me and the best damn sports columnist in town from the INQUIRER, MILE SIELSKI."

On MCDONALD's return, MACNOW said, "I have a comfort level with JODY. He's the guy I broke in with. He's the guy our listeners heard me with from 28 years ago. Working with JODY is like an old pair of shoes, it's easy and I like it."

