Pratz (Photo: Megan Pratz / NPR)

CHEDDAR NEWS WASHINGTON Bureau Chief MEGAN PRATZ is joining NPR as Political Editor, effective AUGUST 22nd. PRATZ, a former producer of shows for PBS and AL JAZEERA AMERICA, is taking the role held most recently on an interim basis by Voting Editor BENJAMIN SWASEY.

The network has also upped Congressional Correspondent SUE DAVIS to Political Correspondent, and DIERDRE WALSH has been named Congressional Correspondent after serving in the role on an "Acting" basis.

