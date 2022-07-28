Ask Ed

ED SHEERAN has become the first artist to reach 100 million followers on SPOTIFY, making him the most followed musician on the platform. SPOTIFY sent the singer a t-shirt with the phrase "ASK ME ABOUT MY 100 MILLION SPOTIFY FOLLOWERS" printed on the front. The singer decided to have some tongue-in-cheek fun, so he put on the shirt and strolled through the backstage area of BRUSSELS' KING BAUDOUIN STADIUM before his concert last week.

To see what the crew thought, watch the cute clip he posted on TWITTER.

