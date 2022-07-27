MARY J. BLIGE’s one-night-only performance at NEW YORK CITY’s historic UNITED PALACE premiered last night on APPLE MUSIC as part of APPLE MUSIC LIVE, and the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of her WHAT’S THE 411? Album (NET NEWS 7/27). The GRAMMY AWARD-winning and ACADEMY AWARD nominated artist, actress, producer and entrepreneur’s performance featured a career-spanning setlist and reflections from her unparalleled career in music. Check out the photos from the performance here.

