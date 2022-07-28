-
We The Kingdom Debuts New Song On Fox & Friends 'All American Summer Concert Series'
by Todd Stach
July 29, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
2x GRAMMY-nominated WE THE KINGDOM performed on FOX & FRIENDS’ All-American Summer Concert Series FRIDAY (7/29) morning. The group debuted a never-before-heard song, Left It in the Water, as well as discussed their career.
WE THE KINGDOM is best known for its debut Contemporary Christian #1 single, Holy Water.
If you missed the live performance, catch it here.