Job Opening

BMG is seeking a Dir./Content Creation for its NASHVILLE office, where its properties include BBR MUSIC GROUP.

According to the job description, "Your primary mission is execution of graphic design and content needs for BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG NASHVILLE artists, as well as design for label-focused needs. This includes but not limited to design of single images, album covers/packaging, digital and print advertising [and] invites, among other miscellaneous projects. Knowledge in videography (capture and editing) is a bonus, but not required."

Find more detailed info and apply here.

« see more Net News