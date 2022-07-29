Morgan

AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101)/LOS ANGELES Assistant Brand Dir. LARRY MORGAN is adding duties as Regional Brand Manager of sister Classic Hits KOOL-F (94.5 KOOL FM)/PHOENIX and Classic Hits KXSN (SUNNY 98.1)/SAN DIEGO.

AUDACY VP/Classic Hits CHRIS EBBOTT said, “LARRY is an invaluable member of the K-EARTH team and I'm thrilled to see his talents and influence now spread to KOOL in PHOENIX and SUNNY in SAN DIEGO.”

"I’m so excited and honored to be an official part of the team at these two great stations,” said MORGAN. “Both markets have a long history of radio excellence, and I look forward to working together to elevate these awesome brands to new heights. Plus, I have the added bonus of continuing to contribute at the legendary K-EARTH 101 in LOS ANGELES. It's the best of all worlds for me, and all in the same time zone!”

