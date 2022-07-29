You Gotta Be In It To Win It (Or Lose It, Too)

The MEGA MILLIONS jackpot has gone past the billion mark, and some posts on social media are asking radio people if they'd buy a radio station (or two, or five, or...) with the money. ALL ACCESS Editor-in-Chief PERRY MICHAEL SIMON wouldn't (not that he harbors any illusion that he would ever win that kind of money), but he has some ideas about why that's a good thing even if you love radio in his "THE LETTER" column this week.

"You can still do 'radio' and not lose your shirt," SIMON writes. "You just have to get over the idea that you need to pay for an FCC license, a transmitter, an antenna, a rack of processing, an office lease, a staff, salaries and benefits, everything that comes with running an actual radio station. It goes back to what I've said before: If your goal is creative, if what you want to do is driven by creative goals rather than financial projections, this is still an amazing time for you."

Find out why (and a few things about SIMON's own dashed dreams) in this week's "THE LETTER" column. Click here to read the whole thing.

