AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO)/PHILADELPHIA Brand Manager ALEX SILVERMAN is moving across the country to take over as Dir./News and Programming at sister News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES, effective SEPTEMBER 19th. SILVERMAN, at KYW since 2018 and a former Assistant Dir./News and Programming at sister News WCBS-A/NEW YORK, takes the role vacated by KEN CHARLES.

“ALEX has led two of our company’s leading news brands to newfound success and industry-wide recognition,” said SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “We look forward to welcoming him to the team and further establishing KNX as the go-to news source for Southern Californians.”

“KNX News is iconic. I can't wait to work with the amazing team to build the future of the brand and set the agenda for news coverage in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA,” said SILVERMAN. “Thank you to JEFF FEDERMAN, CHRIS EBBOTT, JEFF SOTTOLANO and BILL SMEE for their confidence in me and commitment to impactful local journalism.”

