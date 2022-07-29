200 Chances To Win

RENDA BROADCASTING Country WGNE (GATOR COUNTRY 99.9)/JACKSONVILLE, FL made headlines last week when its morning team of AMADEUS and EDEN KENDALL gave away 99 MEGA MILLIONS lottery tickets to listeners who drove through their studio parking lot (NET NEWS 7/22). That was when the lottery grand prize topped out at $660 million. Now that the winning ticket could be worth more than $1 billion, the radio station is doubling its efforts.

According to local TV station WJAX, the morning team went to BEST BET in ORANGE PARK and handed out 200 MEGA MILLIONS tickets to commuters.

KENDALL told WJAX, "It’s like giving out a dream. When we hand someone a ticket, it’s like saying, ‘Here are a few hours of fantasizing about what it would feel like to be a billionaire.’”

It has been three months since there has been a winning MEGA MILLIONS ticket, and FRIDAY night's (7/29) jackpot is now the second-largest in the history of the game.

