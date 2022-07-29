Patrick

iHEARTMEDIA Country KCCY (Y96.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS PD/afternoon personality SHAWN PATRICK is departing the station effective TODAY (7/29) to pursue some new opportunities on the horizon. In addition to KCCY, his iHEART duties included being PD and afternoon host at sister Country station KXBG (BIG 97.9)/FT. COLLINS, CO and PD and night host at KOLT (WIDE OPEN COUNTRY)/CHEYENNE, WY, as well as hosting a national show for iHEART CUSTOM.

PATRICK added APD stripes at KCCY in 2018, was promoted to the PD role the following year (NET NEWS 10/4/19), and added the national show to his duties in 2021 (NET NEWS 1/29/21).

Reach him here.

« back to Country Net News