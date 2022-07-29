-
KCCY (Y96.9)/Colorado Springs PD Shawn Patrick To Depart
by Phyllis Stark
July 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
iHEARTMEDIA Country KCCY (Y96.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS PD/afternoon personality SHAWN PATRICK is departing the station effective TODAY (7/29) to pursue some new opportunities on the horizon. In addition to KCCY, his iHEART duties included being PD and afternoon host at sister Country station KXBG (BIG 97.9)/FT. COLLINS, CO and PD and night host at KOLT (WIDE OPEN COUNTRY)/CHEYENNE, WY, as well as hosting a national show for iHEART CUSTOM.
PATRICK added APD stripes at KCCY in 2018, was promoted to the PD role the following year (NET NEWS 10/4/19), and added the national show to his duties in 2021 (NET NEWS 1/29/21).
Reach him here.