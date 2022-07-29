Honoring Jerry Garcia

To celebrate what would have been the 80th birthday of JERRY GARCIA, The Trustees of the UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Non-Commercial WXPN/PHILADELPHIA will host what it calls "A Grateful Celebration" in honor of the legendary GRATEFUL DEAD singer, songwriter, the lead guitarist.

On MONDAY, AUG 1st, WXPN will play 80 GRATEFUL DEAD songs in a row starting at 9a (ET), and then air a special playback of GRATEFUL DEAD's entire four-hour performance recorded live at the Spectrum in PHILADELPHIA from SEPTEMBER, 1972 beginning at 7p (ET).

You can listen to WXPN here.





