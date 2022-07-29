NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWI (LIFE 107.1)/DES MOINES hosted a Drive-thru Baby Shower on (7/21). Listeners filled a moving truck with essential items for MARY’s HELPING HANDS, an organization that helps moms and babies from all walks of life.



“We've served over 1,100 mothers, babies, and families within the past 6 months,” said MARY EURE of MARY’s HELPING HANDS. “The outpouring of love from LIFE 107.1 listeners was humbling. Their generosity allows us to show each client that there is hope and GOD loves each and every one of them, no matter what.”



Items donated included 817 diapers, over 500 wipes, 84 boxes and bags of clothing, blankets, toys, and gift cards.

