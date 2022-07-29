The proposed music venue is on the left

NASHVILLE may soon be getting another new concert venue. The NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL reports that AJ CAPITAL just unveiled plans for an 111,5oo-square-foot live music venue in the city's WEDGEWOOD-HOUSTON neighborhood. It will be within a few hundred feet of where the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC is building out its new offices (NET NEWS 11/1/21).

According to the JOURNAL, "The proposed four-story, 4,500-person [capacity] music hall, as well as a new office and retail building, would fall on the firm’s strip of Chestnut Street land, according to METRO PLANNING DEPARTMENT filings. The two buildings would be separated by a plaza." AJ CAPITAL reportedly paid $117 million for the site, which currently houses an industrial building, in JANUARY

The newspaper describes the WEDGEWOOD-HOUSTON neighborhood as "a once-industrial neighborhood turned art hub and local nightlife destination." Read the full story here.

« see more Net News