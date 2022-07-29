-
New 4,500 Person Music Venue Proposed For Nashville's Wedgewood-Houston Neighborhood
by Phyllis Stark
July 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM (PT)
NASHVILLE may soon be getting another new concert venue. The NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL reports that AJ CAPITAL just unveiled plans for an 111,5oo-square-foot live music venue in the city's WEDGEWOOD-HOUSTON neighborhood. It will be within a few hundred feet of where the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC is building out its new offices (NET NEWS 11/1/21).
According to the JOURNAL, "The proposed four-story, 4,500-person [capacity] music hall, as well as a new office and retail building, would fall on the firm’s strip of Chestnut Street land, according to METRO PLANNING DEPARTMENT filings. The two buildings would be separated by a plaza." AJ CAPITAL reportedly paid $117 million for the site, which currently houses an industrial building, in JANUARY
The newspaper describes the WEDGEWOOD-HOUSTON neighborhood as "a once-industrial neighborhood turned art hub and local nightlife destination." Read the full story here.