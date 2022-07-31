Brake (Photo: Twitter @The_BrakeDown)

RADIO FARGO MOORHEAD Sports KQWB-A (BISON 1660)/FARGO, ND APD/afternoon host KEITH BRAKE has announced that he has exited the station as well as his role as NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY women's basketball play-by-play announcer. BRAKE hosted "THE BRAKEDOWN" 4-6p (CT) on BISON 1660.

In a tweet posted FRIDAY (7/29), BRAKE first said that his last day at the station would be AUGUST 12th and that after achieving his goal to be a play-by-play broadcaster, "the time has come to set that goal aside for now" and added, "I am proud of the work I have done and I know what is next will be better for my mental and physical health." A subsequent tweet amended the exit date, saying, "After further discussion, my last day is today."

Some news. Thanks to everyone who listened. pic.twitter.com/ISsU99ZXxf — Keith Brake (@The_BrakeDown) July 29, 2022

After further discussion, my last day is today. Thanks everyone. — Keith Brake (@The_BrakeDown) July 29, 2022

