-
Keith Brake Exits KQWB (Bison 1660)/Fargo, ND
August 1, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
RADIO FARGO MOORHEAD Sports KQWB-A (BISON 1660)/FARGO, ND APD/afternoon host KEITH BRAKE has announced that he has exited the station as well as his role as NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY women's basketball play-by-play announcer. BRAKE hosted "THE BRAKEDOWN" 4-6p (CT) on BISON 1660.
In a tweet posted FRIDAY (7/29), BRAKE first said that his last day at the station would be AUGUST 12th and that after achieving his goal to be a play-by-play broadcaster, "the time has come to set that goal aside for now" and added, "I am proud of the work I have done and I know what is next will be better for my mental and physical health." A subsequent tweet amended the exit date, saying, "After further discussion, my last day is today."
Some news. Thanks to everyone who listened. pic.twitter.com/ISsU99ZXxf— Keith Brake (@The_BrakeDown) July 29, 2022
After further discussion, my last day is today. Thanks everyone.— Keith Brake (@The_BrakeDown) July 29, 2022