Tuttle

ALL ACCESS sends best wishes to CUMULUS Country WMIM (NASH ICON 98.3)/TOLEDO morning host JEFF TUTTLE, who is battling cancer. According to THE MONROE NEWS, the 61-year-old personality has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

As he battles his illness, including beginning chemotherapy on AUGUST 10th, TUTTLE told the newspaper, “I know where I’m going. But I worry about not being the backbone for my kids and grandkids. That’s what’s hard. That’s what’s really hard.” He added, "I feel pretty good considering what they’re telling me is going on inside. But I’ve got to try to hold everybody together."

TUTTLE started his radio career at the station in high school, when it was then known as WVMO, "The voice of MONROE." He also enjoyed another career as a Country music singer, first with the band JEFF TUTTLE and the RAINBOW RIDERS, and later THE JEFF TUTTLE BAND, which played "across the country and world," including two-and-a-half years in IRELAND, according the newspaper's comprehensive story on his life and career. Read it here.

« see more Net News