Darby Dorras Named Dir./Content, Amber Bateman Exec. Producer At U.K. Podcast Producer Listen
by Perry Michael Simon
August 1, 2022 at 5:06 AM (PT)
U.K. podcast production company LISTEN has announced two key management hires and one promotion, adding SOMETHIN’ ELSE Exec. Producer DARBY DORRAS as Dir./Content and MAGS CREATIVE Creative Lead AMBER BATEMAN as Exec. Producer while promoting Dir./Commercial and Client Relations JOSH ADLEY to Managing Director. LISTEN has produced high-profile podcasts for BBC SOUNDS (“28ISH DAYS LATER” and “THAT GEMMA COLLINS PODCAST”), AUDIBLE (“TITTING ABOUT WITH FRENCH AND SAUNDERS”), and others. The new management is being accompanied by the announcement of the company’s first slate of its own original podcasts.ADLEY said, “From our first conversation it was immediately clear that DARBY was the right person to drive us forward creatively as we develop and launch our first slate of original shows. His wealth of experience across genres speaks for itself and his creative energy is a force to be reckoned with. I’m equally delighted that AMBER was inspired by our vision to join the team, adding to our existing heavyweight exec producers in SUZY GRANT, NICK MINTER and PAUL THOMAS. As we move forward, expect more premium shows bolstered by a fresh slate of original podcasts. We are only just getting started.”
DORRAS added, “I’m hugely excited to be joining LISTEN. In just three years, they’ve built an industry-leading team who are delivering a diverse range of standout audio content. I can’t wait to bring my experience and creative leadership to the company as we enter this next phase at a crucial moment in podcasting. Expect big, bold, innovative, and provocative ideas that will underpin our new originals slate, and continue to feed and grow our work-for-hire.