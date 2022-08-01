New Hires, Expansion

U.K. podcast production company LISTEN has announced two key management hires and one promotion, adding SOMETHIN’ ELSE Exec. Producer DARBY DORRAS as Dir./Content and MAGS CREATIVE Creative Lead AMBER BATEMAN as Exec. Producer while promoting Dir./Commercial and Client Relations JOSH ADLEY to Managing Director. LISTEN has produced high-profile podcasts for BBC SOUNDS (“28ISH DAYS LATER” and “THAT GEMMA COLLINS PODCAST”), AUDIBLE (“TITTING ABOUT WITH FRENCH AND SAUNDERS”), and others. The new management is being accompanied by the announcement of the company’s first slate of its own original podcasts.

DORRAS added, “I’m hugely excited to be joining LISTEN. In just three years, they’ve built an industry-leading team who are delivering a diverse range of standout audio content. I can’t wait to bring my experience and creative leadership to the company as we enter this next phase at a crucial moment in podcasting. Expect big, bold, innovative, and provocative ideas that will underpin our new originals slate, and continue to feed and grow our work-for-hire.

