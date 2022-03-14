The Shop Sign in 2020 (Photo: Eric Glenn/Shutterstock.com)

The longtime site of the iconic ERNEST TUBB RECORD SHOP on lower BROADWAY in downtown NASHVILLE has been sold again for $18.3 million. According to the NASHVILLE POST, the new owners of the three-story building are NASHVILLE-based real estate investor and developer BRAD BARS, DALE TUBB (grandson of store founder and Country star ERNEST TUBB), and prominent NASHVILLE studio musician ILYA TOSHINSKIY.

The POST reports that "BARS, TUBB and TOSHINSKIY also bought the assets of the record store business for an undisclosed sum."

The record shop, which had been located at the site since 1951, caused an outcry in the community when its owners announced in MARCH that it would be closing its doors in the spring (NET NEWS 3/14).

The building previously changed hands two years ago, when an LLC tied to JESSELEE JONES, owner of nearby honky-tonk ROBERTS WESTERN WORLD and a member of the band BRAZILBILLY, purchased it from DAVID McCORMICK for $4.75 million, according to the POST.

