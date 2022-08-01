Same Top 3

For the second week in a row, the top three on the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for JULY 25-31 remained unchanged, led by UPSIDE, PROGRESSIVE, and INDEED. Three slots in the top 10 were occupied by iHEARTMEDIA promos, while SWIFFER was the highest new entry into the top 10, landing in fourth place.

1. UPSIDE (last week #1; 64199 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 52375)

3. INDEED (#3; 49660)

4. SWIFFER (#17; 49114)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#4; 45492)

6. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#12; 39489)

7. iHEARTRADIO (#6; 35779)

8. WENDY'S (#22; 34756)

9. KOHL'S (#8; 34287)

10. FACING EVIL PODCAST (#10; 31998)

