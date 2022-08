New Class

Twenty new members have been elected to the TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME. The Class of 2022 will be inducted NOVEMBER 5th at a ceremony in KILGORE, TX.

The inductees include:

DEBBIE ALCOCER

ROGER ALLEN

JOE "THE GODFATHER" ANTHONY (YANUZZI)

ROULA CHRISTIE

JAMES “MOBY” CARNEY

DEAN AND ROG (DEAN MYERS and ROGER BEATY)

BOB FORD

HARMON AND EVANS (STEVE HARMON and SCOTT EVANS)

LISLE AND HAHN (JOHN LISLE and STEVE HAHN)

LARRY “UNCLE FUNKY”JONES

PAM KELLY

LAURIE KENDRICK

PAM MCKAY

JOE POGGE

KELLIE RASBERRY

BILL SCHOENING

HANNAH STORM

MARIA TODD

JOHN TRAPANE

DANA TYSON

