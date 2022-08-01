Baughman

ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH sat down with RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH Pres./CEO DAN BAUGHMAN one week before he retired on (6/30).

BAUGHMAN shared his story of coming to WCVO and the changes he implemented over the years in this thirty-four minute interview. Find out how WCVO-FM transformed into a legitimate COLUMBUS, OH radio station as 104.9 THE RIVER here.

