All Access' 'CCM Honors' Features Former WCVO/Columbus Pres./CEO Dan Baughman
by Todd Stach
August 1, 2022 at 9:44 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH sat down with RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH Pres./CEO DAN BAUGHMAN one week before he retired on (6/30).
BAUGHMAN shared his story of coming to WCVO and the changes he implemented over the years in this thirty-four minute interview. Find out how WCVO-FM transformed into a legitimate COLUMBUS, OH radio station as 104.9 THE RIVER here.