Drake (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

DRAKE has canceled his OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND FESTIVAL after testing positive for COVID-19. The news came TODAY (8/1) via his INSTAGRAM account. He had been due to perform TONIGHT as part of a YOUNG MONEY reunion show, which will be rescheduled “to the SOONEST date possible,” according to the story.

DRAKE wrote, "I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all. I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the COVID).” He finished the message with a tearful emoji.

