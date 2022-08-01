Mick Williams' Cyber-Line

MICK WILLIAMS, the Host/Exec.Producer of MICK WILLIAMS’ CYBER-LINE is celebrating his 40+1 years in broadcasting.

WILLIAMS got his start in radio as an intern at KWJS-FM/DALLAS in 1981. After automation would eventually take away his work as a DJ, WILLIAMS decided to reinvent himself, saying, “This guy named RUSH LIMBAUGH showed up and took talk radio by storm. I then figured out that with my knowledge I could create a technology show.”

He would later start MICK WILLIAMS’ CYBER-LINE in DECEMBER, 1995 in DALLAS, and joined USA RADIO NETWORK in 2000 where he still broadcasts with his co-hosts BOB “Video Bob” BYRON and “Social Media Tsarina” AMY LYNN.

About his radio anniversary, WILLIAMS said, “We were supposed to celebrate the 40th anniversary but that nasty COVID got in the way.”

You can reach MICK WILLIAMS here.





