Overnights In NYC

The departure of overnight host NICK GOMEZ from iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK (NET NEWS 7/19), has created a rare opening at the station and they're on the hunt for their next superstar. If you’re up to the task of hosting overnights on the biggest, brightest stage in the business, and being the lead-in to the legendary ELVIS DURAN AND THE Z100 MORNING SHOW, then bring it! Must be an excellent social media conversationalist, pop culture-hungry, music fan, that knows how to create content across platforms, and ENTERTAIN! The daypart is overnights, BUT, looking for a teammate that contributes 24/7 to the success of the legendary Z100. If interested, apply online.

